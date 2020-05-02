NCAER survey: 37% respondents won't step outside after lockdown is lifted, 82% suffer financial losses

In the second telephonic survey conducted by the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) on the ongoing nationwide lockdown, 37 percent of salaried respondents said they either did not receive their March salary, or received partial salary or suffered a job loss.

Around 82 percent of respondents said that they had suffered financial losses due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to the survey, 54 percent of those in Red Zones witnessed a significant decline in income.

“These estimates show that even among salaried workers, more than a third suffered some loss,” the research organisation said.

Apart from the wage loss, the survey stated that additional cash transfers received due to the government’s relief measures were "modest".

"Median amount received was Rs 753, with rural households receiving Rs 1,000 and urban households Rs 500, in the month prior to the survey," NCAER said.

This is the second survey conducted by the organisation on the lockdown between April 23 to April 26 with a sample size of 1,885 adults from different households selected randomly from urban blocks and villages in Delhi NCR.

Interestingly, an estimated 66 percent of rural households received either additional rations or additional cash. But for urban households this was much lower at 48 percent.

"The much lower numbers for urban households receiving relief maybe a cause for concern since the coronavirus impact is likely to be greater in urban areas as evidenced by their being classified as high infection 'red zones'," the council said.

Also, 30 percent of causal workers reported not receiving additional rations despite their need for it. "Continuing and enhancing safety net measures will be necessary if the lockdown is to continue in some form or the other," NCAER observed.

An overwhelming 88 percent majority of the respondents supported the extension of the lockdown by two weeks. While 64 percent reported not meeting anyone outside their homes a day before the survey, clearly indicating that social distancing was being practiced seriously.

Also, “Around 37 percent said they wouldn’t resume activities like going to work place, a bank, ATM, post office, market, religious places, educational institutions, health facilities, visiting family friends or attending social functions, even after the lockdown is lifted.”