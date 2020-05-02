Healthcare NCAER survey: 37% respondents won't step outside after lockdown is lifted, 82% suffer financial losses Updated : May 02, 2020 01:30 AM IST "Median amount received was Rs 753, with rural households receiving Rs 1000 and urban households Rs 500, in the month prior to the survey," NCAER said. Around 37 percent respondents of NCAER survey say they wouldn’t resume activities like going to work place, a bank, ATM, post office, market, religious places etc even after the lockdown is lifted. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365