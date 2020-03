The Indian Navy has set up a fully-equipped quarantine facility at INS Vishwakarma at the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) in Visakhapatnam for Indian nationals arriving from coronavirus affected countries. Around 200 people can be accommodated at the centre which has “suitable facilities and arrangements”, according to PIB.

“The quarantine camp is fully equipped to accommodate nearly 200 personnel with all suitable facilities and other arrangements,” PIB said.

As a precaution, all those evacuated will be kept under quarantine for 14 days. ENC will coordinate with state and district health officials “to ensure adequate preventive care is provided to all evacuated personnel and to prevent the spread of the virus”.

The government is taking necessary measures to ensure that the COVID-19 is contained in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation on March 19 at 8pm on the coronavirus situation.