Shares of Navin Fluorine International Ltd rallied 20 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high on Tuesday after it announced a Rs 2,900-crore ($410 million) multi-year contract with a global company for manufacture and supply of a high-performance product in the fluorochemicals space.

The scrip surged 19.99 percent to touch a 52-week high of Rs 1,455 apiece on the BSE.

Navin Fluorine, through its wholly owned subsidiary Navin Fluorine Advanced Sciences Ltd (NFASL), will be investing Rs 365.50 crore ($51.5 million) to set up a dedicated manufacturing facility and approximately Rs 71 crore ($10 million) to establish a captive power plant.

“The facility will be located at Dahej, in the state of Gujarat and will be funded through a mix of internal accruals and debt. The supplies are expected to commence from Q4 of FY22," the statement added.

The contract is for a period of 7 years and the product is not part of the company's existing product portfolio. The company, however, did not disclose the name of the global company.

“This is the beginning of our entry into higher value HPP segment and we shall continue to add more products in this segment,” said Radhesh Welling, Managing Director of Navin Fluorine.

Additionally, the board of the company also declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share.

At 2:20 pm, shares of Navin Flourine rallied 18.50 percent to Rs 1,436.90 on the BSE.