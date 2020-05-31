Healthcare Navigating banks, office spaces, public transport after lockdown, says Goa advisory Updated : May 31, 2020 11:05 AM IST With the country gearing for gradual relaxations in the COVID-19 lockdown norms from June 8, the Goa Health Ministry has compiled a comprehensive list of dos and dont's. The handbook advises, that domestic help should use hand sanitisers before entering and leaving homes. Advising banks to relocate their cheque drop boxes outside the bank's interiors, the handbook also instructs tellers to "sanitise their hands frequently and preferably after every transaction".