The nationwide lockdown, which was announced by prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, is likely to be extended as 21 days are not enough to flatten the infection curve in the country, said Jahangir Aziz, head of Emerging Markets Economic Research at JPMorgan.

"If you want to flatten the infection curve in order to make sure that the public health system is able to cope with the problem then I think the lockdown most likely can even stretch further,” said Aziz in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing nation for the second time on coronavirus on Tuesday, announced a complete lockdown across the nation to break the cycle of the transmission of coronavirus. The deadly virus has infected at least 650 in India so far and has killed 13 people.

The US Senate passed a $2 trillion relief package that is aimed at helping those hurt by the virus in the country.

In terms of the impact on the global economy because of the stimulus package announced by the US, Aziz said, “We have the US going down by 4 percent annualised quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), so those are very large shocks and if you do get 3 percent of GDP fiscal thrust to growth, that is a meaningful support to the US economy. I don’t think this is something that we can scoff at. If you do get leverage backing of USD 4 trillion for small businesses, that would be a significant support to the kind of business losses and balance sheet adjustments that most likely business will have to take. The question is, will we only get 14 percentage point drop in Q2 or will this lockdown in the US lead to a greater disruption of demand and that is basically where most of the uncertainty is, we do not know where this is going to bottom out...”

Talking about what the RBI needs to do, he said, “...60 percent of the economy will not produce anything for 21 days. That is a very large shock and I don’t even think that thinking out of the box by the RBI is going to help."