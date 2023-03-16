National Vaccination Day 2023: History and significance

National Vaccination Day is observed every year in India with the aim to increase the importance of vaccines in the human health system. National Vaccination Day highlights the importance of vaccination in to fight against life-threatening diseases and it aims to educate people about how the role of vaccination cannot be overlooked.

Every year, National Vaccination Day or National Immunization Day is observed in India on March 16 with an aim to spread awareness about the importance of vaccines in the healthcare system. The day is observed to create awareness regarding how effective vaccinations are to prevent deadly diseases.

The day also celebrates India's triumph over polio.

History and significance

The first dose of the oral polio vaccine was administered on March 16 in India in 1995. Thus, national immunisation day or Vaccination Day celebrates the start of the Pulse Polio Programme of the government which helped eradicate polio from the country.

ALSO READ | Jan Aushadhi Diwas: How it enhanced access to medicines and helped save lives

As a primary part of the Pulse Polio Programme, two drops of oral polio vaccine were given to children between the ages of 0 and 5. It was popularised through a nationwide campaign called ‘Do Boond Zindagi Ke’ and it gained momentum in 2014. The World Health Organisation (WHO) later announced that India had become a polio-free nation.

The last case of polio was recorded in 2011 in Bengal and since then India has undertaken various vaccination drives against diseases like tetanus, mumps, TB, and more.

The country is now moving towards the eradication of measles and rubella through the vaccination of over 324 million children through MR vaccination campaigns.

National Vaccination Day highlights the importance of vaccination in to fight against life-threatening diseases and it aims to educate people about how the role of vaccination cannot be overlooked.

Vaccination Day also provides an opportunity to initiate the talk of why it is important for us to get our family and ourselves vaccinated against diseases and encourage everyone to stay immunized.