National Safe Motherhood Day 2023: History, significance, theme and more

The day aims to raise awareness about the importance of care, medical check-ups, and health support for mothers to ensure their good health and safety.

Every year National Safe Motherhood Day is celebrated on April 11 with an aim to raise awareness of good healthcare and safety of all mothers or expecting mothers. It is an initiative undertaken by the government of India, aimed at reducing maternal and neonatal death rates.

History

The annual observance of National Safe Motherhood Day started with the efforts of the White Ribbon Alliance India (WRAI), which works to draw the attention of the government towards the importance of good healthcare facilities for mothers, especially during pregnancy.

The WRAI’s main objective was to spread awareness about the importance of healthcare habits and the availability and accessibility of healthcare programmes for women during pregnancy, childbirth, and post-natal care.

Thus, due to WRAI’s continuous efforts, the Indian government declared April 11 as National Safe Motherhood Day in 2003. The day also marks the birth anniversary of Kasturba Gandhi, the wife of Mahatma Gandhi, and a great freedom fighter and social reformer.

Since then, the day has been observed by people with various awareness programmes and events being conducted throughout the nation.

Significance

WRAI conducts several programmes and awareness events based on a specific theme every year. This year’s theme for National Safe Motherhood Day is yet to be declared.

Various organisations along with the WRAI launch campaigns across the nation in line with the theme to raise awareness about healthcare and hygiene for pregnant women and lactating mothers.

Campaigns focusing on women’s right to life are also highlighted to ensure that the lives of mothers are not lost due to a lack of proper care. Every woman in the world has the right to receive high-quality nutrition and appropriate treatment during and after pregnancy and childbirth.

Over the years the government has made several efforts to lower maternal and neo-natal death rates.

India’s efforts are in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) target of reducing the maternal mortality rate below 70 per 1,00,000 live births by 2030.

For this, various government initiatives like Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram (JSSK) and Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA) have been launched as well.