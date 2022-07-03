National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority fixes retail prices of 84 drug formulations

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, has changed the price of 84 essential drug formulations used to treat various diseases.

The prices have to be adhered to by pharma companies and if not done the concerned manufacturer/marketing company shall be liable to deposit the overcharged amount along with interest, said NPPA in an order released on June 30.

The drugs mentioned in the order also include those that are used to lower the levels of triglycerides in blood to prevent heart attack and stroke, treat high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes and gastrointestinal disorders.

The price of Olmesartan plus Medoxomil plus Amlodipine plus Hydrochlorothiazide tablet manufactured and marketed by Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, German Remedies Pharmaceuticals has been fixed at Rs 12.91 per tablet. Similarly, the retail price of Pure and Cure Healthcare, Ciplas’s Atorvastatin and Fenofibrate tablet has been fixed at Rs 13.87 per tablet. Both these medicines are used in treating heart attacks and high blood pressure.

The list further includes antidiabetic medicines such as Sun Pharma’s Dapagliflozin and metformin Hydrochloride (IR) Tablets and Torrent Pharmaceutical’s Sitagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets.

NPPA stated that manufacturers must provide a price list to the regulator via the Integrated Pharmaceutical Database Management System (IPDMS) and submit a copy to state drug controllers and dealers.

“As per para 24(4) of DPCO 2013, every retailer and dealer shall display price list and the supplementary price list, if any, as furnished by the manufacturer, on a conspicuous part of the premises where he carries on business in a manner so as to be easily accessible to any person wishing to consult the same.” said NPPA

NPPA has been mandated with fixing and revising the prices for controlled bulk drugs and formulations as well as enforcing the availability and prices of the regulated medicines in the country. In addition, it monitors the prices of decontrolled drugs to keep them at a reasonable level.

The regulator is responsible for implementing and enforcing the Drugs (Prices Control) Order. It also has the responsibility of recovering amounts overcharged by producers for controlled drugs from consumers.