National Medical Commission's regulations clamp down on pharma-doctors nexus

The National Medical Commission’s new regulations have barred doctors any seminar, workshop or conference which involves direct or indirect sponsorships from pharmaceutical companies or the allied health sector.

The new rules, under Section 35 of the new professional conduct regulations, also do not permit doctors and families from taking any consultancy fee or honorariums from pharma or medical device companies, commercial health establishments or corporate hospitals under any pretext.

In case of violations, the doctor's licence can be cancelled for three months.

The new regulations aim to close any loopholes that emerged after the Medical Council of India banned all gifts, travel facilities or hospitality offered to doctors.

For example, to ensure paid travel, companies were representing doctors as faculty and not delegates. Companies have also been paying doctors under consultancy fees or honorarium for taking lectures, workshops and hospitals have been paying doctors under ‘facilitation fees’. Doctors can now only receive money or benefits as employees of the companies.

Remember these steps come in conjunction with the conditions that doctors can prescribe only the generic name of medicines to patients.

While the aim of the new NMC regulations it seems is to ensure there is no nexus between doctors and pharma companies, doctors are unhappy with the recent clamp down.

For example, doctors believe there has to be standardised quality of drugs before they can prescribe generic medicines. Similarly, there needs to be more clarity on what disclosures need to be made by doctors when it comes relationships with companies or hospitals. And all this with less severe penalties.

Hence, going forward, one will need to watch whether these regulations under the NMC will be watered down as the conditions put forth by the MCI a few years ago were after protest from doctors.