National Health Authority invites participation in National Health Claims Exchange sandbox

The National Health Authority (NHA) on Tuesday invited contributors and developers from the open community, especially the ones working in the health insurance and healthcare provider space, to test, contribute and become a participant in the Health Claims Exchange Ecosystem by on-boarding on the HCX–Sandbox Environment.

NHA had announced the HCX initiative under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) on September 23, 2022.

The current health insurance claims settlement process is mostly manual and non-digital. Also, the current process of exchanging claims lacks standardisation across the ecosystem with most data exchange occurring through PDF/manual methods and processes vary significantly among insurers, TPAs, and providers leading to the high cost of processing each claim.

In order to tackle the aforementioned challenges and streamline the process of claim settlement, NHA has developed a national Health Claims Exchange (HCX) to enable the interoperability of health claims.

The HCX serves as a protocol for exchanging claims-related information among various actors, including payers, providers, beneficiaries, regulators, and observers. It has been designed to be interoperable, machine-readable, auditable, and verifiable which helps ensure that the information being exchanged is accurate and trustworthy.

HCX will also act as a gateway (with validation and routing capabilities) for the ecosystem wherein the insurers/TPAs shall send responses for each FHIR-based e-claim submitted by providers via the HCX through standard protocols (APIs).

Furthermore, HCX will lead to the reduction in operational overheads and increase the trust among payers and providers through a transparent and rule-based mechanism, it will reduce claims processing costs, expedite pre-authorization or patient discharge approvals, improve patient experience, better visibility for tracking the claims and have better quality data for industry and regulators.

The key goal of the sandbox is to help the ecosystem test its specific components against the communication standards and get certified to become a part of the system. Once a participant successfully completes the sandbox process, they can use the certification to get onboarded to the HCX production environment with the necessary access.

Interested participants can submit an online application to express their interest to access the HCX sandbox here. Once verified, the approved participants are added to the HCX sandbox and provisioned with the necessary credentials to access the sandbox environment. The link also provides all necessary documentation for participation along with the HCX specifications and FHIR profiles.