National Doctor's Day 2021: Doctors are an indispensable asset to our society

In the light of the recent pandemic that is still continuing around the world, it is not an exaggeration to mention that healthcare professionals have served as the frontline heroes. In critical times, even in the past, healthcare professionals have performed their indispensable duties and functions silently. A little empathy and appreciation are all they deserve after their continuous efforts to make our lives safe.

On July 1 of every year, India celebrates National Doctor’s Day. The day is recognized as a special one in the honor of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, former Chief Minister of West Bengal and a Bharat Ratna awardee.

This special day is celebrated to show gratitude to all the doctors, who perform their tasks selflessly. Doctors have been an essential part and the frontline warriors in saving people from the COVID-19 pandemic. There have been several instances, where doctors have gone beyond expectations to save their patients’ lives. But, the recent pandemic has proved to all that they are the real heroes for which we should clap, whistle and give a standing ovation. They deserve this and all the respect.

When everyone was locked up in their homes, afraid to stepping out and getting affected by the coronavirus, the doctors were the heroes, who left their homes, stayed in the hospital for days, wore the PPE kit and spend their time away from their family, to save the endangered lives.

In this effort of shielding people and encouraging them to live a life without the virus, many doctors got affected themselves. But this did not stop them, they recovered and joined the war against the virus again. This gesture was beyond heroic. It made people realize the dedication that doctors have and their commitment towards the pledge they take while becoming a medical practitioner.

These selfless warriors ensure providing world-class treatment to their patients. They sacrifice their family life, and their safety and make their patients the priority. It deserves life-long gratitude. Celebrating this special day and showing gratification towards these professionals, is the least that we all can do together.

Many people found themselves stuck during the COVID-19 pandemic situation. They caught the infection and the next thing they knew was a doctor prescribing their medication. The doctors and the other health care professionals ensured proper treatment and provided the physical and emotional support they need. And their financial needs were covered by their insurance.

When it was not feasible for the family to visit the patients, or to step out from their home to get some cash for the treatment, the insurance policies turned to be of great assistance. People used their policies to pay for their treatment. Their financial need was taken care of, hence providing them great comfort in times of distress.

The views expressed are personal