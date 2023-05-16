National Dengue Day 2023: How the killer disease is spreading across India

Dengue, spread by the bite of female Aedes mosquitoes, has been one of the most prevalent vector-borne diseases in India for the past many years. Mapping dengue across various states shows that there is a mismatch between prevalence of the disease and fatalities.

The incidence of dengue in India has been prevalent with a steady rise in the number of cases over the past five years. It is one of the leading vector borne diseases which affects several states across the country. However, in India, the spread of the disease is the highest during and after the monsoon months. To raise awareness on the prevention of the disease, the Union Health Ministry organises National Dengue Day on May 16 every year.

Dengue is caused by four types of viruses which are spread by the bite of female Aedes mosquitoes.

On this National Dengue Day, here’s a look at India's record of dengue cases.

Rise of dengue in India

As per a Lancet study, dengue in the 1950s and 1960s, was restricted to a few Southeast Asian countries, but in the 1970s, regional and worldwide dengue epidemics broke out and began to spread in the next two decades.

In India, by 2012-13, the situation with dengue radically transformed as it became an annual epidemic.

According to the most recent data from the National Centre For Vector Borne Disease Control, about 2,33,251 dengue cases and 303 deaths were documented in 2022 across India.

This marked a steep rise in cases reported the previous year. A total of 1,93,245 cases were recorded in 2021.

Dengue cases and deaths in different states

The incidence of dengue cases varies in different states across the country. Some states have reported higher cases with lower death rates while some states have reported a significant death rate with fewer cases.

In 2022, according to the Union Health Ministry data, Punjab recorded the most deaths at 41 while the total number of cases in the state stood at 11,030.

Following Punjab, Uttar Pradesh recorded the second highest incidence of dengue deaths at 33 even as it reported about 19,821 cases in 2022.

Bihar stands third in terms of most dengue deaths with 32 fatalities out of the total 13,972 cases.

Other states with higher numbers of deaths were West Bengal with 30 deaths and 67,271 cases; Maharashtra with 27 deaths and 8,578 cases; Kerala with 29 deaths and 4,432 cases; and Haryana with 18 deaths and 8,996 cases.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded a higher incidence of cases — 10,183 with only nine deaths in 2022.