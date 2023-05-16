English
National Dengue Day 2023: How the killer disease is spreading across India

By CNBCTV18.com May 16, 2023

Dengue, spread by the bite of female Aedes mosquitoes, has been one of the most prevalent vector-borne diseases in India for the past many years. Mapping dengue across various states shows that there is a mismatch between prevalence of the disease and fatalities.

The incidence of dengue in India has been prevalent with a steady rise in the number of cases over the past five years. It is one of the leading vector borne diseases which affects several states across the country. However, in India, the spread of the disease is the highest during and after the monsoon months. To raise awareness on the prevention of the disease, the Union Health Ministry organises National Dengue Day on May 16 every year.

Dengue is caused by four types of viruses which are spread by the bite of female Aedes mosquitoes.


On this National Dengue Day, here’s a look at India's record of dengue cases.

