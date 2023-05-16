National Dengue Day 2023: Date, significance and everything you need to know

Dengue remains one of the highly prevalent vector borne diseases in India. Thus, is it important to know about the preventative measures that people must take to fight the disease.

National Dengue Day is observed on May 16 every year with an aim to raise awareness about vector-borne disease and its prevention. Dengue cases usually surge in India during and after the monsoon season. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare organises different events to observe National Dengue Day at several levels across the country.

Dengue is caused by four distinct viruses and is spread by the female Aedes mosquitoes, which also transmit yellow fever, Zika viruses, and chikungunya.

Significance

As dengue remains endemic to more than 100 countries, thus, it is important for people to understand the consequences of the disease and the measures they must take to prevent its spread.

National Dengue Day is dedicated to raising awareness about the disease at a national level and the government organises various programmes to give a boost to disease surveillance programs and public education on the causes, symptoms, and protocols to be followed when dengue is detected.

What is Dengue?

The viral disease is caused by the dengue virus types DENV, 1–4 serotypes DEN-1, DEN-2, DEN-3, and DEN-4.

It is transmitted by the bite of the female Aedes aegypti mosquito which is infected with any one of the four dengue viruses.

This mosquito usually bites during day hours and the infected person develops symptoms 3-14 days after the bite.

Symptoms

Common symptoms include joint or muscle pain, headache, nausea, swollen glands, vomiting, rashes, etc. If symptoms occur they may last up to 4-7 days and most people recover within a week but in some cases, symptoms become worse and life-threatening.

Treatment

No specific treatment for dengue fever exists but the symptoms of it can be treated with paracetamol or acetaminophen. To cure mild dengue fever oral administration of fluids or in serious cases, supportive care in a hospital with intravenous (IV) fluid and electrolytes is given. In extreme cases, transfusion is done to compensate for blood loss.

There is also a vaccine available for people aged 9-45 years old, who have had at least one incidence of dengue fever.

Prevention

According to the most recent data from a Lancet study, about 1,10, 473 dengue cases were registered in India between January and October, last year. Thus, is it important to know about the preventative measures that people must take to fight the disease.

Here are some measures to take to prevent the spread of dengue.

Prevent mosquito habitats by removing stagnant water from your surroundings and neighbourhood.

Keep the doors and windows of the home closed or install insect screens to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home.

Use mosquito repellents when going outdoors to protect your skin from mosquito bites.

Avoid visiting areas which have reported cases or are prone to mosquitoes.

Keep a close watch on your family member’s health and ensure early detection if someone gets infected