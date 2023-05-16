National Dengue Day 2023: Date, significance and everything you need to know

Dengue remains one of the highly prevalent vector borne diseases in India. Thus, is it important to know about the preventative measures that people must take to fight the disease.

National Dengue Day is observed on May 16 every year with an aim to raise awareness about vector-borne disease and its prevention. Dengue cases usually surge in India during and after the monsoon season. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare organises different events to observe National Dengue Day at several levels across the country.

Dengue is caused by four distinct viruses and is spread by the female Aedes mosquitoes, which also transmit yellow fever, Zika viruses, and chikungunya.

Significance

As dengue remains endemic to more than 100 countries, thus, it is important for people to understand the consequences of the disease and the measures they must take to prevent its spread.