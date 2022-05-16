National Dengue Day 2022: All you need to know

Dengue fever has become a huge concern in the last decade in India. In 2021, more than 1.9 lakh cases of Dengue fever were recorded, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Therefore, to spread awareness about the disease, National Dengue Day is observed every year on May 16. Dengue fever, often known as breakbone disease, is a vector-borne disease which is extremely painful and fatal in some cases.

States like Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra are the most affected. The infection is spread by the Aedes mosquito and can cause severe flu-like diseases. It is caused by four distinct viruses and these mosquitoes also spread diseases like yellow fever, Zika viruses, and chikungunya.

Significance of National Dengue Day

The National Dengue Day is an initiative of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The day is observed to spread awareness about the vector-borne disease and its preventive methods.

It is important for all citizens to understand the consequences and measures they must take to prevent it. Every member of the community plays a significant role in preventing dengue.

Dengue fever is a worldwide and regional threat, imposing a significant public health burden on all communities despite the advancement in the medical and sciences field.

Symptoms

Dengue starts with sudden onset of fever, followed by severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pain, abdominal pain, vomiting, and sometimes bleeding.

Prevention

Stagnant water from all places like plastic containers, buckets, used automobile tyres, water coolers, pet watering containers and flower vases, etc, should be removed at least once in a week.

Larvicides should be used in water storage containers that cannot be emptied to prevent breeding of mosquitoes.

All water storages containers should be covered with lid.

Aerosol and other repellents can be used during daytime to prevent mosquito bites.

During dengue season (rainy season) people should wear clothes that cover arms and legs and use mosquito repellents.

Mosquito nets or mosquito repellents should be used while sleeping during the daytime.

Treatment

There is no specific treatment for dengue fever, however, patients diagnosed with the disease should rest, stay hydrated and seek medical advice.

Depending on the severity and other factors, patients may be sent home, or be hospitalized for treatment and management of the disease.

Fever reducers and pain killers are usually given to patients to control the symptoms of muscle aches and pains, and fever.

As per the WHO, NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs), such as ibuprofen and aspirin should be avoided as they can cause a risk of haemorrhage.

For severe dengue cases, medical care by physicians and nurses experienced with the effects and progression of the disease is required.

The case mortality rate in India for dengue is less than 1 percent, however, all individuals must be cautious to prevent the disease.