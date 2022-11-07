National Cancer Awareness Day is observed in India on November 7, which was chose to mark the birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Marie Curie, whose work has led to the development of radiotherapy, which is used to cancer patients. The disease is one of the leading causes of deaths across the world. Let's take a look at the top 10 cancer treatment hospitals in India.
National Cancer Awareness Day is observed to create awareness about treatment of the disease in the county, which is one of the leading causes of deaths. National Cancer Awareness Day was first announced in September 2014 by then Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. The date, November 7, was chosen as it is the birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Marie Curie, whose work led to the development of radiotherapy, which is used in cancer treatment.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Fresh round of crypto job cuts: Dapper Labs, Galaxy Digital, Crypto.com among firms looking to downsize
IST4 Min(s) Read
Elon Musk tweets Twitter offered 3-month severance but Indian staff got a 2-month deal
IST4 Min(s) Read
On November 7 each year, people are encouraged to visit hospitals, Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) centres and municipal clinics for free cancer screening, where booklets and leaflets containing information about battling the disease are provided. There are campaigns run to raise awareness among the masses on early detection and prevention of cancer.
Facts about cancer treatment