National Cancer Awareness Day is observed in India on November 7, which was chose to mark the birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Marie Curie, whose work has led to the development of radiotherapy, which is used to cancer patients. The disease is one of the leading causes of deaths across the world. Let's take a look at the top 10 cancer treatment hospitals in India.

On November 7 each year, people are encouraged to visit hospitals, Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) centres and municipal clinics for free cancer screening, where booklets and leaflets containing information about battling the disease are provided. There are campaigns run to raise awareness among the masses on early detection and prevention of cancer.

Facts about cancer treatment

By implementing resource appropriate strategies for prevention, early detection and treatment, millions of lives can be saved each year.

More than half of all cancers worldwide can be prevented by simple lifestyle modifications.

Cancer symptoms are rarely painful, which is one of the biggest hurdles to early diagnosis as the symptoms only kick in at a later, advanced stage.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in India.

Tobacco, whether smoked or smokeless, is one of the leading causes of cancer in India.

Top hospitals for cancer treatment in India

Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi

The Cancer Institute, Adyar, Chennai

Apollo Speciality Hospital, Chennai

The Gujarat Cancer & Research Institute, Ahmedabad

Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre, Delhi

Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, Bengaluru

Regional Cancer Centre, Thiruvananthapuram

HCG, Bengaluru

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh