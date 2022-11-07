Cross
    Homehealthcare News

    National Cancer Awareness Day 2022: Top 10 cancer treatment hospitals in India
    By CNBCTV18.com

    National Cancer Awareness Day is observed in India on November 7, which was chose to mark the birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Marie Curie, whose work has led to the development of radiotherapy, which is used to cancer patients. The disease is one of the leading causes of deaths across the world. Let's take a look at the top 10 cancer treatment hospitals in India.

    National Cancer Awareness Day is observed to create awareness about treatment of the disease in the county, which is one of the leading causes of deaths. National Cancer Awareness Day was first announced in September 2014 by then Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. The date, November 7, was chosen as it is the birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Marie Curie, whose work led to the development of radiotherapy, which is used in cancer treatment.

    On November 7 each year, people are encouraged to visit hospitals, Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) centres and municipal clinics for free cancer screening, where booklets and leaflets containing information about battling the disease are provided. There are campaigns run to raise awareness among the masses on early detection and prevention of cancer.

    Facts about cancer treatment

    1. By implementing resource appropriate strategies for prevention, early detection and treatment, millions of lives can be saved each year.
    2. More than half of all cancers worldwide can be prevented by simple lifestyle modifications.
    3. Cancer symptoms are rarely painful, which is one of the biggest hurdles to early diagnosis as the symptoms only kick in at a later, advanced stage.
    4. Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in India.
    5. Tobacco, whether smoked or smokeless, is one of the leading causes of cancer in India.
      6. Top hospitals for cancer treatment in India
      1. Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai
      2. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi
      3. The Cancer Institute, Adyar, Chennai
      4. Apollo Speciality Hospital, Chennai
      5. The Gujarat Cancer & Research Institute, Ahmedabad
      6. Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre, Delhi
      7. Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, Bengaluru
      8. Regional Cancer Centre, Thiruvananthapuram
      9. HCG, Bengaluru
      10. Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh
        (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
