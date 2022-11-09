National Cancer Awareness: Can India close the care gap?

By Ch Unnikrishnan

Cancer is undoubtedly one of the top five causes of death and the fastest growing disease in India. But unfortunately, it is also one of the least addressed health issues in terms of care, considering the priority that it actually deserves.

The cancer burden in India, which is currently ranked among the top three in the world in terms of the number of new cases every year after the US and China, is actually worse than those two countries.

The country’s reported new cases annually are more than 20 lakh, but the real incidences are at least three times higher. The other biggest concerns are the fastest growing cases of infant and child cancers and the highest number of organ specific cancers such as head and neck, breast, cervix and ovary cancers.

The rate of growth in these two cancer segments in India is much higher compared to even the other top cancer affected countries like China, the US and the UK.

An October report by global consultancy firm EY and local industry body Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) revealed that suggested that India is currently faced with a sizeable cancer incidence burden, which continues to grow exponentially.

This report showed that cases of head and neck cancer are rising at 23 percent annually and other organ cancers such as prostate, ovarian and breast are increasing at 19 percent, 11 percent and 8 percent respectively every year. This is alarmingly faster than the overall disease growth.

States like Assam, Mizoram, Punjab, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, which together represent about 20 percent of India’s population unfortunately reported a disease rate of at least 130 cases per 1,00,000 people, which is more than 24 percent of the total patient population.

India has been observing the National Cancer Awareness campaign for some time now along with a series of care programmes at the central as well as state levels. However, there still exists a wide gap in the care that actually results in suboptimal results.

For instance, the lacunas in providing healthy living conditions, adequate people- screening, early detection and poor access to precise diagnostics and modern treatments together play a major role in disease proliferation.

The country has allotted comparatively higher budgets for cancer care, it does possess enough technologies, both indigenous and imported, for cutting edge screening, diagnostics and treatment. However, unequal distribution of resources, wide rural-urban divide, wrong selection of technologies and poor discussion among the industry and service stakeholders are the showstoppers.

The EY report reveals that; “...cancer burden in India is typically characterised by poor and late stage detection. Especially, early detection-critical segments like breast, lung and cervical cancers are being diagnosed in stages 1 and 2, respectively.”

The late-stage detection coupled with poor access to quality treatment impacts the outcomes of care, while cutting-edge treatment methods are still not accessible to patients from the weak socioeconomic background.

A recent WHO report says that care for cancer mostly reflects inequalities in the world and there is a clear distinction between high- and low-income countries, with comprehensive treatment reportedly available in more than 90 percent of high-income countries but less than 15 percent of low-income countries.

Likewise, the survival of children diagnosed with cancer is more than 80 percent in high-income countries, and less than 30 percent in low- and middle-income countries. And breast cancer survival five years after diagnosis now exceeds 80 percent in most high-income countries, compared with 66 percent in India.

Hence, it is time for India to act towards closing these gaps in care to bring cancer, which is once again the emperor of maladies in the world, into control.