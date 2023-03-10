Natco Pharma launches additional strengths of cancer drug Revlimid

With the launch of additional strengths, companies made available all the strengths of lenalidomide in the US market. Lenalidomide capsules are a prescription medicine used in adults for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Natco Pharma announced the launch of additional strengths for the generic version of Revlimid (lenalidomide capsules) in 2.5 mg and 20 mg strengths in the United States through its marketing partner Teva Pharmaceuticals. Revlimid Generic is a cancer drug having a total market size of nearly $3 billion.

The Hyderabad-based pharma company launched four other strengths of the Revlimid generic in 2022.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has an agreement with other companies too for the “volume-limited” sale of Revlimid generic till January 2026. Other major companies that have an agreement with BMS for Revlimid Generic are Sun Pharma & Dr Reddy’s.

Revlimid’s patent cliff was a big concern for many when BMS and Celgene unveiled their megamerger in early 2019, but companies won some relief in February of that year when the US Patent and Trademark Office scrapped Dr Reddy’s bid to invalidate three Revlimid patents. The move positioned BMS to strike a favourable settlement with the Indian generics giant, Credit Suisse Analyst Vamil Divan wrote to clients at the time.

Earlier on March 8, the board of Natco Pharma approved buyback of maximum 30 lakh shares, 1.64 percent equity for Rs 700 per share worth Rs 210 crores via open market. The buyback committee of the company consists of Managing Director VC Nannapaneni, Director & Chief Executive Officer Rajeev Nannapaneni and Director & Executive Vice President PSRK Prasad.

