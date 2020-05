IT industry body National Association of Software and Services Companies' (NASSCOM) COVID-19 Technology task force has developed a coronavirus tracking platform, which is being adopted by the government of Karnataka.

As part of the launch, the NASSCOM task force will provide the first set of dashboards for use by the government and said it will add more in the coming weeks.

NASSCOM's dashboards for Karnataka will entail: a COVID summary, which is key facts and state and district level numbers; COVID source analysis - data on cases in the last 24 hours and their origin and spread analysis; Testing summary- Covid+ rates by number of tests; tests by category to understand the source of infections: Hospital capacity- details on bed occupancy and availability by district, and India summary, which includes state level summary to give details on COVID.

Already, Nasscom had launched a COVID dashboard for the government of Tamil Nadu.

It said its open architecture platform with AI technology models assists state governments and helps them in taking informed decision in economic recovery and phased opening.