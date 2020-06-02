Nasscom COVID-19 task force keen to build pandemic response platform for govt

Nasscom’s COVID-19 technology task force has developed a pandemic response platform for several states and is now working to set one up for the central government as well.

Nivruti Rai, country head for Intel India and lead of the Nasscom COVID-19 technology response task force, said that so far states such as Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana have leveraged Nasscom’s COVID-19 response platform.

“We are also looking at the central government and how India can benefit from this platform. We just started talks with the central government with the last week to leverage the platform,” Rai told CNBC-TV 18.

“States are using the platform for different use cases. For instance, Telangana is using the platform for opening up industrial areas,” she said.

The Nasscom task force, which comprises members from companies such as Intel India, Micrsoft India, Infosys, Wipro, and several other IT giants, is providing states with dashboards that will collect data from multiple sources such as hospitals, pharmacies, the Aarogya Setu app, among others to offer real-time data for analysis. The dashboards will entail state and district-level numbers, origin and spread analysis, hospital capacity and availability by district and testing summary among other features.

The platform, Rai said will help state governments in opening up economies and industries after the ongoing coronavirus-forced nationwide lockdown.

“This platform brings data together to create meaningful information. It puts all information in an interactive manner to help the government make decisions. It helps in opening up in a phased manner,” she added.

Karnataka health commissioner Pankaj Pandey told CNBC-TV 18 that the state government has sought the IT industry’s help for addressing this health crisis and had reached out to the software industry earlier in March.

“They were very enthusiastic and have laid the foundation for this partnership. Technology’s role is very important during this crisis. The COVID-19 platform will help us in analysing data based on time, age group, which areas are emerging as hotspots, where testing is required, etc. It will provide us with policy making tools,” Pandey said.