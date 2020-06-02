  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Nasscom COVID-19 task force keen to build pandemic response platform for govt

Updated : June 02, 2020 08:28 PM IST

Nivruti Rai, country head for Intel India and lead of the Nasscom COVID-19 technology response task force, said that so far states such as Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana have leveraged Nasscom’s COVID-19 response platform.
The platform, Rai said will help state governments in opening up economies and industries after the ongoing coronavirus-forced nationwide lockdown.
Nasscom COVID-19 task force keen to build pandemic response platform for govt

You May Also Like

Britannia Q4 meets analyst estimates; stocking by households to boost Q1, says co

Britannia Q4 meets analyst estimates; stocking by households to boost Q1, says co

A flight for sci-fi books: How my Mumbai-Delhi flight felt like an alien spaceship

A flight for sci-fi books: How my Mumbai-Delhi flight felt like an alien spaceship

India's gold imports in May fall 99% YoY to 1.4 tonnes

India's gold imports in May fall 99% YoY to 1.4 tonnes

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement