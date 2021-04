At least 22 COVID-19 patients died on Wednesday due to the interrupted supply of oxygen at a civic hospital in Nashik, Maharashtra, following the leakage from an oxygen supply tank, district collector Suraj Mandhare said.

"As per the current information, 22 people have died due to the interrupted supply of oxygen at the Zakir Hussain municipal hospital. The patients were on ventilators as well as on oxygen supply, which got interrupted after the leakage in the oxygen supply tank," he said.

#WATCH | An Oxygen tanker leaked while tankers were being filled at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik, Maharashtra. Officials are present at the spot, operation to contain the leak is underway. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/zsxnJscmBp — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2021

He said the municipal corporation immediately shifted the cylinders from the other facilities where oxygen demand was not high.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed condolences over the loss of life in the Nashik oxygen tanker leak incident. "Distressed to hear the news of the accident. I express my deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this incident," he said.