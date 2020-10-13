Healthcare Nasal spray Covid-19 vaccine aims to fight the virus at its point of attack, says report Updated : October 13, 2020 04:59 PM IST Scientists are working closely to come up with a high-quality inhaled vaccine that can directly target the airway cells which the virus invades Most vaccines undergoing human testing require two doses of shots and developers still cannot guarantee if these shots will prevent infections. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.