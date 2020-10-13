Nasal spray Covid-19 vaccine aims to fight the virus at its point of attack, says report

Amid a spate of projects on coronavirus vaccine across the world, researchers are now also trying to find better ways of protection from the virus, particularly at its point of attach – the nose and mouth, according to a Bloomberg report. Most vaccines undergoing human testing require two doses of shots and developers still cannot guarantee if these shots will prevent infections completely, the report said.

Therefore, scientists are working closely to come up with a high-quality inhaled vaccine that can directly target the airway cells which the virus invades, it added.

As per the report, currently sprayed and inhaled immunizations still underway in the US, Britain and Hong Kong could play a significant role. Their goal is to prevent the pathogen from growing in the nose, a point from which it can spread to the rest of the body, the Bloomberg report said.

“The vaccines that can be delivered to generate that will have some advantages over vaccines that are delivered systemically,” the report quoted Frances Lund, an immunologist working on an early-stage nasal inoculation at the University of Alabama, Birmingham, as saying.

These nasal spray vaccines don’t require needles, may not need to be stored and shipped at low temperatures and can reduce the need for health workers to administer them, it further added.

These vaccine makers are delving into the remarkable features of the lungs, nose and throat, which are lined with mucosa, the Bloomberg report said. These tissues contain high levels of immune proteins, called IgA, that give better protection against respiratory viruses, it added.

The report cited Michael Diamond, an infectious disease specialist at Washington University in St. Louis, and his team’s study of mice in August that found that delivering an experimental vaccine via the nose created a strong immune response throughout the body. This approach was effective in the nose and respiratory tract, preventing infection from taking hold, it said.

The Bloomberg report added that scientists at the University of Oxford and Imperial College London are also planning to research on various inhaled vaccines.

Mentioning the works of researchers in Hong Kong, the report claimed that these experts are trying to create an intra-nasal vaccine that would offer influenza and Covid-19 protection. According to Yuen Kwok-Yung, chair of infectious diseases in the University of Hong Kong’s department of microbiology, the first phase of human tests will start next month, it said.