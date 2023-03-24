One World TB Summit: PM Modi launches key initiatives to eliminate tuberculosis in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched various initiatives including the TB-Mukt Panchayat initiative on Friday.

Prime Minister is all set to address the One World TB Summit on the occasion of World Tuberculosis Day on Friday. He will shortly deliver a speech at Rudrakash Convention Centre in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. During the event, PM Modi launched various initiatives including the TB-Mukt Panchayat initiative; the official pan-India rollout of a shorter TB Preventive Treatment (TPT) and a family-centric care model for TB.

He also laid the foundation stone of the National Centre for Disease Control and High Containment (BSL) laboratory, Varanasi branch. He unveiled the site for Metropolitan Public Health Surveillance Unit (MSU) in the city.

Besides, India’s Annual TB Report 2023 will also be released during the event. The prime minister will also award select States/UTs and Districts for their progress towards ending TB.

While speaking at the summit, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said, "With the spirit of Jan-Bhagidari (people's participation), PM is working relentlessly to achieve the goal of TB Mukt Bharat by 2025, five years ahead of the global target of 2030."

"India will end TB by 2025," said chief executive director of Stop TB Partnership while urging PM Modi to help other parts of the world. "We spoke about one future, one earth, one family, one world, we need one leader," she added. "We want to inspire other leaders of the world to take this agenda forward," she said.

This summit was organised by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the Stop TB Partnership. Founded in 2001, the Stop TB Partnership is a United Nations-hosted organisation that amplifies the voices of the people, communities, and countries affected by TB.

PM Modi Varanasi visit: What else is on cards

> At 12 pm on Friday, PM Modi will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various projects worth over Rs 1780 crore at Sampurnanand Sanskrit University ground.

> The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone of the Passenger Ropeway from Varanasi Cantt station to Godowlia. The project is expected to facilitate movement for tourists, pilgrims and residents