No COVID case load yet, well prepared to tackle: Narayana Health

Though there are concerns about COVID-19 cases rising again and states like Delhi, Goa and Bihar etc. already in preparation mode, on-ground it has not started to take a toll on the hospital infrastructure yet. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Narayana Health’s Group CFO Sandhya J, said that they are well prepared to tackle the situation.

India logged 163 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 3,380, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

“We have beds that can be converted into ICU and we have adequate manpower,” she added.

According to the hospital, a level of hybrid immunity is helping because of vaccinations.

“We do not know if it is that state that we should start panicking. I think there is some level of hybrid immunity, which is there, one because of the vaccination coverage and second because most of India has got infected with COVID in some form or the other, and therefore there is some natural immunity,” she said.

The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting with state health ministers on Friday to discuss rising COVID cases in parts of the world. The meeting comes a day after the government urged people across states to wear masks, practice social distancing and take precautionary doses.

New travel guidelines were also issued after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting on Thursday.

