Nainital HC lifts ban on Chardham Yatra in U'Khand; orders to follow COVID-19 norms

The Nainital High Court on Thursday lifted the ban on Chardham Yatra and ordered people to follow the COVID-19 norms. The court also ordered a mandatory COVID-19 negative report and double vaccination certificate for devotees.

The court said only 800 devotees will be allowed at Kedarnath Dham, Badrinath Dham - 1200, Gangotri - 600 and Yamunotri Dham - 400 in a day.

The order came as the COVID-19 cases declined in the state. Uttarakhand reported 49 new cases, taking the tally to 3,43,310 and the active cases stood at 296. There has been no fatality in the last 24 hours and the death toll was reported at 7,389.

