Global pharmaceutical company Mylan on Monday announced the commercial launch of Remdesivir under brand name DESREM in India amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The drug has been approved for the treatment of suspected or laboratory-confirmed incidences of coronavirus in adults and children hospitalised with severe conditions, according to Mylan.

The company has also launched a 24/7 helpline where patients and healthcare practitioners can access information about Remdesivir and its availability.

Mylan said the first batch of its generic Remdesivir (DESREM) has been released and will continue to increase supply across the country as demand for the drug has gone up significantly.

Patients and healthcare practitioners can access information about the availability of DESREM through Mylan's 24/7 national helpline number, +91.78299.80066, the company added.

Rakesh Bamzai, President, India and emerging markets, said: “In the wake of increasing cases of COVID-19 across India, Mylan remains committed to continue its efforts in the fight against the pandemic.”

“With the launch of DESREM and our national 24/7 COVID-19 helpline, we aim to enhance access to this critical medicine, used for treating adults and children with severe presentations of Covid-19.”

DESREM will be manufactured in its facility in Bengaluru, from where it will supply the medicine in India and other export markets.