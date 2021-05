The government has approved a ready-to-use at-home rapid antigen test for COVID-19, developed by Pune-based Mylab Discovery Solutions. According to the company, it would take a user two minutes to conduct the test and the report would be ready in 15 minutes. The product is expected to hit the market by the end of the week and would be available across the country next week.

As per ICMR's guidelines, the test can be used by symptomatic individuals and immediate contacts of confirmed cases. If the individual tests positive, then there is no need for an additional RT PCR test.

To discuss the product, CNBC-TV18 Managing Editor Shereen Bhan spoke to Hasmukh Rawal, Founder and Managing Director at Mylab Discovery Solutions.

First up, Rawal said, "The concept of home-based testing started a few months back at the international level USFDA, European guidelines also did approve it but the problem with our country is at multi-level. It is the regional barrier, the local language, huge operational literacy, application, IT so what we want is more simpler, safer and better measures to make sure so that is what government has been looking for."

Speaking about the test kit, Rawal elaborated, "From the coming week you will start getting it [the test kit] at local pharmacies and people will also be able to buy it at online pharmacies. It would cost Rs 250 per test inclusive of all taxes. It will have an application associated, where you will be able to record your positive or negative report."

On production of the test kit, he said, "We have started a facility which will make around 70 lakh test kits in a week and we will double production in the two weeks."