Mumbai unlock: A step-by-step guide on how to get local train pass for students below 18

In easing of COVID-19 curbs in Mumbai, school and college students who are below 18 years and not eligible for vaccination will be allowed to board local trains from Wednesday, October 20.

As per a report in Mid-Day, railway officials will check the students' Aadhaar and school ID cards to verify their age while allowing them entry to stations.

Tickets will be issued at the counter and only monthly season tickets will be issued. Also, colleges in the financial capital have received approval to resume offline classes from October 20.

On August 15, the Maharashtra government had allowed Mumbai local train services for those who had taken both doses of the vaccine and there is a gap of 14 days.

Here's how to get the monthly pass:

Visit a local station

Get Aadhaar, school ID cards verified

Once approved by the official, get to the counter

Get a monthly pass of your desired route

The move will help students of junior colleges as physical classes have resumed. Mumbai has reported 313 new COVID-19 cases and four fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 7,51,494 and the death toll to 16,188, a civil official said. A total of 511 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, which raised the number of recoveries in Mumbai to 7,28,138, leaving the city with 4,650 active cases.

With inputs from PTI