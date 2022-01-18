Mumbai situation improving fast; more relaxations once COVID cases fall to 3 digits: BMC

There’s been a sharp decline in the number of COVID cases. To understand what the on-ground reality is in terms of the COVID numbers, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Suresh Kakani, Additional Commissioner, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

There’s been a sharp decline in the number of COVID cases. To understand what the on-ground reality is in terms of the COVID numbers, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Suresh Kakani, Additional Commissioner, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Kakani said that if the COVID cases come down to a three-digit figure, then the BMC will relax restrictions. He added that the Mumbai COVID figures are realistic and the aim is to ensure that there’s no positive case left out. According to him, bed occupancies in hospitals and oxygen requirements have come down. He explained that right now, the oxygen requirement is 25 metric tonne per day. He added that if the situation improves further then Mumbai will be opened up further.

He said, “Situation in Mumbai improving but in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) because it’s an integral part of Mumbai city. So we are watching the situation in MMR and hopefully, the MMR and Mumbai will go hand-in-hand so that we can open up more facilities and take off some of the regulations.”

On home tests, he mentioned that the information on the purchase of home tests is being provided by pharmacies. He clarified that those testing at home has to update the BMC.

On schools, Kakani said that they are to remain shut till February 15. However, according to him, since the situation is improving in terms of the number of cases and also the vaccination in the 15-17 age group is going well, schools could open up earlier. He explained that in this regard, data is being provided to the state government.

He said, “We have started vaccinating the 15-17 age group people and we are getting a good response. So, once the schools open up it would also boost vaccination drive and in minimum possible time we can vaccinate more students or eligible population.”

Watch the video for the full interview