Mumbai sero survey shows over 50% children have COVID-19 antibodies

A paediatric sero-survey conducted in Mumbai by the city's municipal body showed that more 50 percent of children have COVID-19 antibodies. The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) said that the survey was conducted in the backdrop of "imminent danger of the third wave to the pediatric population".

This is the second sero-surveys focused on the pediatric population. The survey has been conducted on children in healthcare settings, meaning on children admitted to various hospitals for varied medical illnesses. The study was to check if they have already been exposed to SARS-CoV-2 or COVID-19 virus.

The sero-survey showed a total sero-positivity of 51.18 percent, which means over half of the pediatric population in a healthcare setting have already been exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

For the sero-survey, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) collected a total of 2,176 blood samples from 24 wards in the city. This includes 1,283 samples which were collected from Aapli Chikitsa Network and Nair Hospital of BMC and 893 samples were collected from the network of two private laboratories.

Around 51 percent sero-positivity amongst paediatric population includes 54.36 percent from public sector and 47.03 percent from the private sector, a release said.

The sero-survey was conducted between April 1, 2021 and June 15, 2021 by BYL Nair Hospital and Kasturba Molecular Laboratory jointly. The blood samples required for the sero-survey were transported from public and private laboratories to Kasturba Molecular Laboratory.

As far as age-wise details from the sero-survey are concerned, sero-positivity was the highest in the age group 10-14 years at 53.43 percent. Sero-positivity rate of 1 to 4 years was 51.04 percent, 5 to 9 years was 47.33 percent, 10 to 14 years was 53.43 percent, while in the 15 to 18 years age group it was 51.39 percent.

An important finding suggests that the proportion of pediatric population having antibodies increased as compared to an earlier sero-survey. The previous sero-survey of the pediatric population of Mumbai conducted in March 2021 showed an overall sero-positivity of 39.4 percent.

A possible third wave of COVID-19 is expected to affect children disproportionately. Taking this into consideration, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal and Additional Municipal Commissioner (Western Suburbs) Suresh Kakani directed officials to conduct sero-survey of pediatric population during the second wave itself.

