Mumbai schools reopen for classes 8 to 12: Here are the guidelines issued by BMC

Schools reopened in Mumbai for class 8 to 12 on Monday with strict COVID-19 guidelines. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had issued a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) ahead of the resumption of physical classes.

Here's what the BMC guidelines said:

A student can attend school only with the parents' consent and attendance is not compulsory.

If any student has symptoms such as fever, cold, shortness of breath, redness of eyes, swelling of fingers, hands and joints, vomiting, diarrhoea and abdominal pain, she or he should be taken to a healthcare facility immediately.

All teachers and other staff must be vaccinated before school starts.

Thermal scanning of each student should be done daily at the time of entering the school.

If any student or staff member is found to have contracted coronavirus infection, the school should be closed, and the building should be disinfected.

Masks are mandatory for everyone all the time.

Air conditioning should not be used in classrooms.

Windows and doors should be kept clean and fully open.

Assembly, gatherings, annual day functions and other similar events which may lead to large gatherings of students should not be organized.

Only one student should be seated on a desk bench. A class can have a maximum of 15-20 students at a time.

The duration of the actual class should not exceed three to four hours, and there should not be any lunch break.

Students should be instructed to submit homework online, and teachers should ensure that there is no exchange of books.

Social distancing should also be maintained in school buses or other vehicles ferrying students.

