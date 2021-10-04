Mumbai schools reopen for classes 8 to 12: Here are the guidelines issued by BMC

Schools reopened in Mumbai for class 8 to 12 on Monday with strict COVID-19 guidelines. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had issued a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) ahead of the resumption of physical classes.
Here's what the BMC guidelines said:
Maharashtra: Schools reopen for students of classes 8-12 in Mumbai"We'll welcome the students with flowers & sweets. Most of the teachers are vaccinated & those who are not vaccinated have tested negative in RT-PCR test," says an official of a school in Bora Bazar area pic.twitter.com/AdURmLtnTN— ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2021
Schools reopened in Mumbai after remaining shut for one and a half years due to COVID-19. Last month, schools were reopened in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat.