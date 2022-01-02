Mumbai reports 8,063 new COVID cases, 89% asymptomatic

Mumbai reported 8,063 new COVID cases in the past 24 hours, out of which 89 percent were found to be totally asymptomatic, according to a bulletin released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Only 503 have been hospitalised and out of that 56 patients have been put on oxygenated beds, the bulletin said. As of today 90 percent of hospital beds in Mumbai were vacant.

“I appeal to all the home quarantined patients to strictly abide by home quarantine guidelines so as to contain the spread of virus in Mumbai at the earliest possible. I also appeal to the citizens at large to strictly follow COVID appropriate behavior,” BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said.

“There is no reason to panic but at the same time all of us have to be extremely cautious and exercise extreme COVID appropriate behaviour. Mask is mandatory in public domain and citizens should refrain from going to crowded places. All of us must join hands to tide over this new wave of COVID pandemic.”

However, how many cases are of Omicron variant is not yet known. With today’s tally, the total number of active cases in Mumbai is now 29,819.

Mumbai had reported 6,347 new COVID cases on Saturday, which is 27 percent higher than today's tally.

No deaths were reported in the financial capital in the last 24 hours. Mumbai is witnessing a massive surge in virus cases. So far, 16,377 deaths have been reported due to the virus in the city.