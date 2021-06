Mumbai on Monday reported 529 COVID-19 cases, the lowest since February 16 when the addition to the tally was 461, while the day also saw 19 deaths, as well as the lowest number of tests for June, a civic official said. The caseload of the country's financial capital is now 7,17,108 and the toll stands at 15,202, he said.

The number of tests conducted in the last 24 hours stood at 20,133, however, was the lowest in the month of June, taking the overall number of tests in the metropolis to 66,40,641, the official pointed out. As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data, the average growth rate of cases between June 7 and 13 has dipped to 0.10 percent, while the time taken for the caseload to double is now 672 days.