Mumbai Police withdraws colour coded stickers, travel restrictions to continue Updated : April 24, 2021 09:49:42 IST Mumbai Police had recently introduced three colour-coded stickers —red, green, yellow — for the movement of private vehicles during the curfew Maharashtra, on Friday, registered 66,836 new COVID19 cases Sticker system withdrawn but thorough checks of vehicles shall continue Published : April 24, 2021 09:49 AM IST