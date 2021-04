It's always a hard day's night at the Mumbai Police HQ, but the city's police haven't lost their sense of humour, when it comes to their subtly advising Mumbaikars to "stay at home".

On Tuesday, the police force fronted its Twitter charm offensive with music-themed memes. The police used Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, One Direction, BTS and John Legend to spread awareness about the virus.

"The virus is 'Swift'-er than you, don't take a 'Chance'," and "It’s better to stay ‘Just-In’," the Mumbai police tweeted from its official handle, referring to the popular artists with the hashtag "MelodyOfSafety".

Twitter users appreciated the choice of songs suggested by the police. One called the police's tweet "savage" while another praised the social media team running the official Mumbai Police Twitter handle.

The city's police are known for their quirky and funny social media messages and have on several occasions resorted to funny memes to drive home a serious point.

Last week it counselled a man who wanted to know what sticker he should use on his vehicle to head out to meet his girlfriend. The police's reply won the hearts as it read: "Distance makes the heart grow fonder and currently, you healthier."

The riposte led to a flurry of praise from many well-known people, including actor R Madhvan and industrialist Anand Mahindra

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale instructed all police personnel working in the field to wear two masks and face shields to protect themselves from the deadly COVID-19 infection, which is taking a toll across the country in the second wave.

Nagrale's instructions come as multiple checkpoints have been set up across the city to crackdown on unnecessary movement of people, deputy commissioner of police (operation) S Chaitanya said.