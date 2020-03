The Mumbai police raided a godown in the city on March 23 and seized 25 lakh masks, collectively worth Rs 15 crore. The seized masks were illegally being hoarded as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had invoked the Essential Commodities Act, under which one cannot hoard essential goods.

According to a Times of India report, the seized masks have been kept at the Andheri Sports Complex and will soon be distributed among health workers across Mumbai and Pune. The report quoted Deputy Police Commissioner of Zone 7, Vishwas Shankarrao as saying that 600,000 masks will be distributed to hospitals under the BMC, while the remaining will be sent to Haffkine Institute in Pune.

Overall, there were 100,000 N-95 masks, while the remaining were three-ply masks.

The police were quoted as saying that the masks were allegedly being hoarded by the father of a man identified only as Mihir.

CNBC-TV18.com could not independently verify the report.

Meanwhile, the Press Trust of India reported that police raided a godown in the city and seized 400,000 masks, valued at Rs 1 crore.

The raid was conducted at the Shah Warehousing and Transport Godown in suburban Mumbai, the official said.

The Vile Parle Police received information on Tuesday night that a large quantity of face masks was stored in the warehouse. Police reached the spot and found 200 boxes of face masks valued at around Rs one crore, the official said.

Police registered an FIR against five people including owner of the godown, agent and supplier at the Sahar police station but no arrest have been made, the official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Manjunath Singhe said legal action is being taken against the five. Hoarding of essential items like face masks and sanitizers is an offence, he added.