Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Thursday said the police were fighting an invisible enemy and he was confident that they will win the war against COVID-19.

The top cop visited J J Marg police station in south Mumbai, which is the most affected police precinct in Maharashtra, with 26 policemen, including 12 officers, testing positive for COVID-19.

As many as 233 policemen in Mumbai have contracted the deadly infection so far, of which three have died.

