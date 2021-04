Mumbai Police on Wednesday has issued stricter guidelines in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the city, focussing on the movement of people in public places. The authorities have decided to intensify the curbs, which include state-wide night curfew and weekend lockdown imposed on Sunday.

Essential services, the manufacturing sector, oxygen producers, e-commerce, and construction sectors however have been allowed to operate, the police tweeted. Home delivery of newspaper printing and circulation has been allowed from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm.

In a detailed Twitter thread, the authorities gave a break-up of the services and sectors affected by the fresh measures. They have allowed the movement of no more than five people in public places on weekdays (7:00 am to 8:00 pm). Beaches have been closed for the public till April 30.

No movement except essential services will be allowed during weekdays (8 pm to 7 am) and 8:00 pm on Fridays to 7:00 am on Mondays.

They said gardens/public grounds will remain open from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm on weekdays but no more than five people will be allowed. Shops, markets, and malls will remain shut.

People arriving or departing by trains, buses, flights can travel at all times.

Industrial workers travelling by private vehicles can travel at all times using a valid ID card.

Students travelling to attend exams can travel with a valid hall ticket.

Auto rickshaw: Driver and 2 passengers allowed.

Driver and 2 passengers allowed. Taxi: Driver and 50 percent capacity allowed.

Driver and 50 percent capacity allowed. Bus: Full seating capacity, no standing.

Full seating capacity, no standing. Private vehicles are allowed on weekdays (7 am to 8 pm). For essential services, private vehicles are allowed from 8:00 pm to 7:00 am on weekdays and 8:00 pm on Fridays to 7:00 am on Mondays.