To create an effective deterrent, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh tweeted a couple of days ago that the police will issue challans to those not wearing a face mask in public places.

Dear Mumbaikars, @MumbaiPolice is now authorised to issue challans to offenders not wearing a mask too. Every time we fined you for not wearing a helmet or seatbelt it was alway to remind you the value of your life & safety. Same for masks. Please take care. You matter to us. — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) February 21, 2021

Gentle Reminder No Helmet - Rs 500 No Seatbelt - Rs 500 No Mask - Rs 200 Please take care Mumbai.#FinesToKeepYouFine#SafetyGearsMatter#HelmetIsMust#SeatBeltIsMust#MaskIsMust — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 21, 2021

Dear Mumbaikars! #FakeNews mongers are back again! This time claiming that No Mask can cost you a fine 1000 rupees. While no money can compensate for safety being compromised, you can only be charged Rupees 200 for not wearing a mask. #MaskIsMust #FakeNewsAlert — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) February 23, 2021