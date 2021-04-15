Mumbai past its peak, oxygen supply a concern, says COVID task force member Dr Shashank Joshi

Dr Shashank Joshi, Member of Maharashtra COVID Task Force, on Thursday said that oxygen supply is a concern in Mumbai amid a surge in positive cases.

However, he added that Mumbai has passed the peak and the cases are plateauing, adding that he expects cases to decline in the coming week.

“There are enough doctors in the system but there’s a shortage of critical care experts,” he said.

On vaccination, he said that people with comorbidities under 45 should be made eligible for vaccinations.

Dr Joshi added that the Delhi government has done the right thing by increasing bed capacity in hospitals and hotels.

Dr Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman, Manipal Hospitals, said that the next 2-3 weeks will be challenging as the Current COVID mutation is spreading faster and is more infectious.

He highlighted that Remdesivir injections are being sold in the black market which needs to be checked.

Dr Ballal added that physicians should use Remdesivir in specific cases and not randomly.

Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 9,925 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 5,44,942, while 54 more patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said.

Section 144 was imposed in Maharashtra from 8 pm Wednesday to contain the spread of coronavirus.