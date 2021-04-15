Mumbai past its peak, oxygen supply a concern, says COVID task force member Dr Shashank Joshi Updated : April 15, 2021 05:29 PM IST There are enough doctors in the system but there’s a shortage of critical care experts, he said. On vaccination, he said that people with comorbidities under 45 should be made eligible for vaccinations. Published : April 15, 2021 04:34 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply