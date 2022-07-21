Mumbai on alert amid rising swine flu cases: Symptoms, precautions and treatment

Swine flu cases in Maharashtra have seen an uptick in the last few days with most of the cases being reported from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. At least four people infected with influenza H1N1 (swine flu) are on life support in the city, The Times of India reported. Doctors have warned the viral infection is circulating in the city and those who test negative for COVID-19 must be tested for H1N1 as well.

The civic body of Mumbai said 11 confirmed cases of H1N1 have been reported in July till Tuesday, which is up from two cases reported in June. As per the ToI report, doctors said most of them are encountering a minimum of two to three cases in their outpatient departments daily. H1N1 is also a respiratory disease like COVID-19. It started as a global pandemic in 2009 but soon became an endemic.

What is influenza H1N1 or swine flu?

Swine flu, known as pandemic influenza or swine influenza, is a respiratory disease caused by the H1N1 virus. Common influenza viruses that circulate among pigs/swine are called ‘swine influenza viruses’ or the ‘swine flu viruses’. Humans affected by the H1N1 virus suffer from influenza illness inducing fever and affecting their respiratory system. In severe cases it can cause pneumonia leading to fatality.

Symptoms

Sudden fever with temperatures over 39 degrees Celsius.

Sore throat with a dry and persisting cough.

Lingering headaches.

Prolong tiredness and weakness.

Feeling cold in palms and toes.

Muscle and bone pain.

Joint and limbs pain.

Diarrhoea with abdominal pain.

Vomiting and nausea.

Running or blocked nose.

Unremitting sneezes.

Disturbed sleep.

Loss of appetite.

Some of these symptoms are like common cold, however it is recommended to get tested if you experience such symptoms. The severity of symptoms can vary from mild to severe and some cases may require hospitalisation. Severe complications such as pneumonia and respiratory failure can even lead to death.

Transmission

Swine flu gets transmitted as like the seasonal and common flu. When an infected person coughs and sneezes, the virus is sprayed into the air as tiny droplets. Other healthy individuals who come in direct contact with this air are immediately infected. People who encounter the virus through surface contact are also under threat of getting infected. For adults, the symptoms may reveal only after 7 days, where as in children the symptoms may be found after 10 days.

Prevention

Wear a mask and sanitize/wash hands frequently using an antibiotic liquid/soap/gel.

Clean all surfaces that an infected individual has used like doorknobs, chairs, keyboards, railings, and all other surfaces.

Cover your mouth and nose while sneezing or coughing and sanitize your hands after.

Use disposable tissues and cloths to clean and safely dispose them.

Keep the kitchen area of your home clean and tidy.

Keep pets away from households and avoid making direct contact with an outdoor pet.

Taking an annual swine flu vaccine will also help to fight against influenza H1N1 type of virus and will reduce the risk of being infected.

Treatment

There is no specific treatment for influenza H1N1/swine flu in humans. For healthy individuals, the disease may resolve on its own. The treatment majorly focuses on reducing the symptoms like fever, weakness, cough etc, and oral drugs like oseltamivir and zanamivir may be given to patients who are at high risk.

