The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) has mandated that all persons should wear a mask when stepping out in public places.

"I have come to the conclusion that the larger public interest making wearing of mask by any person who moving in any public place is necessary," Praveen Pardeshi, Mumbai Municipal Commissioner said in a letter.

He added that all persons who step out in public places, or while travelling in a vehicle or in a public gathering should wear a mask at all times.

"These masks may be standard mask available with the chemist or even homemade washable masks and can be used after proper washing and disinfecting," the commissioner said.

"Anybody violating these instructions will be punishable under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code (48 of 1010)."

Mumbai, the country's financial capital, has been under lockdown alongwith the rest of India to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

While the government is yet to decide whether to lift the 21-day lockdown that ends on April 15, Reuters reported quoting sources that the lockdown in Mumbai may be extended given the number of coronavirus cases that have been uncovered in the city.