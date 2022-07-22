Mumbai reports 340 gastroenteritis cases in two weeks – symptoms, prevention and cure

Monsoon rains and the resulting waterlogging have seen an increase in cases of water-borne stomach bugs in Mumbai. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the city recorded 340 cases of gastroenteritis, or stomach flu, in the first two weeks of July.

Gastroenteritis results in the inflammation of the stomach, along with the small and large intestines. This leads to vomiting and diarrhoea. Mumbai had witnessed 543 gastroenteritis cases in June, while 2,037 cases were recorded in civil hospitals between January 1 and May 22.

"It is a common occurrence during monsoon. The signs and symptoms of it are diarrhoea, loss of appetite, bloating, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, tiredness, headache, incontinence (loss of control over bowel motions), and abdominal pain," Dr Tushar Rane, Internal Medicine Expert, Apollo Spectra said.

Cause

Gastroenteritis is spread through contact with contaminated water or food. Gastroenteritis is a viral disease, and a whole host of viruses can be responsible for it with the most common being norovirus, rotavirus, adenovirus and astrovirus. Highly contagious, infected individuals can spread the disease through close contact, sharing utensils, contaminating food and water, and contaminating surfaces.

The disease can spread easily in tightly packed areas and places of living. While gastroenteritis can affect anyone, children under the age of 5, older adults, and those with compromised immune systems are at higher risk from stomach flu-causing viruses.

One can prevent contracting gastroenteritis by avoiding sharing utensils and food, while also disinfecting surfaces and raw vegetables before consumption. Avoiding food made outside the home can also reduce the chances of suffering from gastroenteritis.

Symptoms

While the specific viruses that can cause gastroenteritis may have slightly different symptoms, common symptoms of the condition include diarrhoea, fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, headache, muscle aches and joint aches, and loss of appetite.

Individuals should seek emergency treatment in case any of the following symptoms emerge:

Blood in stool

Diarrohea lasts for longer than 3 days without abetting

Any signs of dehydration like dry lips or dizziness

Cure

Viruses cause gastroenteritis, so taking antibiotics causes no effects. Treatment is symptomatic after physical tests determine which virus is responsible. The main focus of the treatment is to prevent dehydration through proper intake of fluids.