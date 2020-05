In order to manage the available hospital bed capacity efficiently amid the COVID-19 pandemic, all patients requiring admissions will be given a unique ID by the hospitals. This unique ID will be used to accurately map the capacity utilisation of hospital beds in all government, municipal and private hospitals and direct patients to hospitals with available beds. Admissions will not be granted without the unique ID.

Mumbai has the highest number of coronavirus positive patients at 7061 and the cases are fast rising. So are the reports of hospitals either refusing or delaying treatment or admissions of patient causing delay in treatment and in turn holding ambulances for long time. To manage this the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai has lined up specific guidelines to decongest hospitals and make treatment available to all COVID and non-COVID patients.

Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta has issued orders that no person be turned away without examination or required intervention in any hospital. Any patient entering hospital for COVID or non-COVID treatment will have to be immediately screened at casualty or screening centre and a compulsory triaging will be done before taking the decision to admit or shift patient.

The Director of Health Services will prepare the required standard operating procedures for screening, transferring, admitting and discharge of patients.

To decongest hospitals, the municipal corporation has also asked all asymptomatic patients without co-morbidities to be shifted to COVID care centres. All hospitals have to ensure that no admissions are granted to asymptomatic patients with no co-morbidity. Co-morbidities are other underlying health conditions like diabetes, hypertension, chronic respiratory distress, asthma or other health ailments. Co-morbidities have been linked to higher mortality of COVID-19 positive patients.

More than two-thirds of positive cases are without any symptoms.

Private hospitals have been asked to stamp and send such asymptomatic patients without co-morbidities for home quarantining with proper counselling. The central health ministry has issued guidelines for home quarantining of COVID-19 positive patients with no or mild symptoms.

The city administration will give top priority for swab collection and testing of all suspected COVID patients admitted and a report will be given in 12 hours.

Since the requirement of ambulances is expected to go up even further in the days to come the mobilisation of ambulances within Mumbai limit should be controlled centrally by Disaster management Dept of MCGM.

These orders will come into force from 10am, May 2nd.