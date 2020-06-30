  • SENSEX
Mumbai hospitals return 81 ventilators made by AgVa-Maruti on non-performance

Updated : June 30, 2020 12:47 AM IST

AgVa Healthcare says ventilators are not a replacement for full-scale, high-end ICU ventilator, but are good for COVID-19 patients.
AgVa says it was willing to send higher versions of the ventilator to these hospitals, however, the proposal was rejected.
The model that was supplied to St George and JJ hospital was a basic version with manual settings and costing Rs 1.5 lakh, says the company.

