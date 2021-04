Mumbai ground report: BMC steps up efforts to tackle COVID-19

Mumbai on Sunday reported the highest number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic at 3,779 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

State wise, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are accounting for more than 80 percent of the daily cases with Maharashtra leading the pack with 30,500 cases on Sunday.

The BMC has stepped up efforts to tackle the COVID surge as the city witnesses a record addition of cases. They plan to conduct random tests at malls for those without a COVID negative report. CNBC-TV18’s Shilpa Ranipeta has a ground report from Palladium Mall, Mumbai.