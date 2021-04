The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday said it will receive fresh stock of Covishield vaccine tonight and all vaccination centres in the city will be functional from tomorrow post 12:00 PM.

Good News Mumbai! We are receiving a fresh stock of #Covishield tonight to be distributed only in Gov & MCGM hospitals/ centres (not Pvt) tomorrow morning. So, all Gov & MCGM CVCs will be functional but only post 12 PM See you getting #Vaccinated #MyBMCVaccinationUpdate — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) April 28, 2021

In Mumbai, 49 civic and government-run institutions are designated as vaccination centres while 71 private hospitals have the facility to administer the anti-COVID 19 vaccines.

Earlier today, Mumbai civic body had informed that 40 of 73 private vaccination centres will shut on Thursday due to the unavailability of vaccine doses.