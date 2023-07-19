Mumbai monsoon woes: Gastroenteritis cases on the rise — all you need to know

As Mumbai experiences heavy monsoon rainfall, the city is in the grip of gastroenteritis. More than 2,600 cases have been reported since last month, making it the most common monsoon-related ailment in the city.

Mumbai is reeling under a maximum monsoon season and now has a a major health crisis in its hands — cases of gastroenteritis, commonly known as stomach infection, are surging. According to an Indian Express report, data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) revealed that over 2,600 cases of gastroenteritis have been reported since last month, making it the most prevalent monsoon-related ailment in the city.

In an effort to address the situation, the BMC issued an advisory urging residents to take precautions and avoid monsoon-related ailments. However, the number of gastroenteritis cases recorded in the first 16 days of July alone has already surpassed the total number reported in the same month last year, the Indian Express report stated.

While 679 cases were reported in July 2022, this year's figure stands at 932 cases as of July 16, as per the report. It is worth noting that the actual number of cases could be higher, as private practitioners often do not report such cases to the BMC.

What are the causes and symptoms of gastroenteritis?

Gastroenteritis is the inflammation of the lining of the stomach and intestines. It is typically caused by the consumption of contaminated food or water during the monsoon season, as favourable conditions allow bacteria to thrive.

Symptoms of the infection include vomiting and diarrhoea as well as stomach cramps, frequent watery stools and nausea. Many affected individuals have sought medical treatment at hospitals across the city.

Several doctors and experts have spoken about the disease and how to avoid it. Dr Avinash Supe, a gastroenterologist at Hinduja Hospital and former dean of KEM Hospital, told Indian Express that he advises residents to avoid street food and ensure proper food handling and cooking practices.

Dr Aniket Mule, a consultant in internal medicine at Wockhardt Hospitals, recommended that people drink boiled water, avoid raw foods like salads, thoroughly cook vegetables and maintain good personal hygiene by regularly washing hands. It is crucial to avoid self-medication and seek medical attention when necessary, Dr Mule added.

"It is a common occurrence during monsoon. The signs and symptoms of it are diarrhoea, loss of appetite, bloating, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, tiredness, headache, incontinence (loss of control over bowel motions), and abdominal pain," Dr Tushar Rane, Internal Medicine Expert, Apollo Spectra said.

What is the cure?

Gastroenteritis is a viral infection, so taking antibiotics is not the cure. Treatment is symptomatic after physical tests determine which virus is responsible. The main focus of the treatment is to prevent dehydration through proper intake of fluids.

Residents across Mumbai have voiced their concerns about gastroenteritis, with some attributing their infections to consuming contaminated drinking water. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta recently took to social media to complain about his alleged stomach infection resulting from contaminated water.

"The infections seem to be from a bug originating in our drinking water. It is ridiculous that a city that is financial capital to the country and capital to a state with two deputy CMs cannot provide basic clean drinking water to its citizens," Mehta shared online.

I developed a terrible stomach infection this morning. It hit me before I’d even eaten. Spoke to my family doctor and he said that he is seeing at least 10 patients with similar symptoms everyday and some have been hospitalised. The infections seem to be from a bug originating in… — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 13, 2023

The BMC replied to his complaint, tweeting, "We regret inconvenience caused to you. We request to you to let us know the exact location to help you better."

However, according to Indian Express, Dr Nilesh Pavle, the Medical Officer of Health (MOH), has refuted claims of water contamination, stating that no evidence of such contamination has been found in water samples collected for testing.

"On a daily basis, we collect water samples for testing but we haven’t found any contamination," he told Indian Express.

Alongside the gastroenteritis outbreak, there has been an increase in leptospirosis cases, with 104 cases reported between July 1-16. The BMC attributes this rise to improved reporting, as the number of reporting units has expanded from 22 to 880, including BMC dispensaries, hospitals, private clinics, and labs.

To prevent leptospirosis, the BMC advises residents to avoid wading in rainwater or puddles and to refrain from walking barefoot during heavy rains. Additionally, individuals exposed to stagnant rainwater should consider prophylactic treatment as recommended by medical professionals.

These reports come as Delhi too reports increasing cases of dengue and malaria due to the flood-like situation in the national capital. Over 160 dengue cases have been reported in the national capital till mid-July this year, the highest for this period since 2018, according to a report by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.