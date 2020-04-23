Mumbai: Few critical care COVID patients right now, but we are gearing up, says Sion Hospital Dean

Mumbai being the entry point for many international passengers, the city as well as Maharashtra have seen a higher number of COVID-19 patients compared to the rest of the country, Dr Mohan Joshi, Dean at the Municipal Corporation-run Sion Hospital said in an interview to CNBC-TV18. Joshi was also in charge of setting up the isolation ward at the Seven Hills Hospital.

Maharashtra is leading other states both in terms of the number of positive cases (over 5200) and deaths (251 so far)

Explaining the break up of the patients, Joshi said: "About 8-10 percent patients need oxygen; they can become critical, and 3-4 percent patients might need to be mandatorily put on ventilator. Those patients who go on ventilator are critically ill and if they are above 65 or 70 years and if they have any comorbidity like diabetes, hypertension etc then the mortality pattern in these group of patients is very high."

Joshi said there was no problem for the younger generation even if they become COVID positive because they develop immunity against it.

"So very few percentage of patients are needing critical care, but since the number of patients are going to be more and it is predicted to be more, slowly we are gearing up for more number of symptomatic patients in various hospitals in the city which are run by the municipal corporation and especially in Seven Hills Hospital.”

Joshi said they were giving hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) tablets to some COVID patients.

"There are various regimens of HCQ which have been postulated, some regimens say continuous dose for 2 to 3 days, some regimens say repeat the dose after a week or so," he said.

Joshi said the problem with HCQ was that in some percentage of patients, especially elderly patients, it could cause some changes in the heart's activity.

"Most of the times, we are telling the patients to take it after lunch or at bed time. The regime which is once in a day and the regime which is at bed time, after the lunch of after the dinner, is a preferred regime which does not give rise to any kind of side effects of HCQ. HCQ needs to be given carefully but it can be safely given in young patients,” he said.

Joshi said the BMC has created lot of facilities for testing and treating COVID patients.

"What we are planning is that patient who is asymptomatic but is positive should not occupy a hospital bed. Such patient should be safely quarantined at some other place or at some other isolation centre where there is medical supervision and as and when he develops any kind of symptoms he is immediately transferred to the hospital at isolation level or at critical level.” he said.